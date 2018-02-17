President Trump Visits Florida Two Days After School Shooting That Left 17 Dead

As investigators try to piece together who knew what when and how Mary Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz was able to escape notice by the authorities, President Trump has arrived in Florida.

On Thursday, Trump posted on Twitter announcing his intention to travel to Florida and meet with “people whose lives have been totally shattered.” While Trump noted at the time that he was “working with Congress on many fronts,” he has not mentioned any new forms of gun control or methods of helping those with mental illness.

At least one Florida official has criticized Trump already for making the trip. Broward County vice mayor Mark Bogen called it “absolutely absurd” that Trump had come at all.

“Him coming here is absolutely absurd, and he’s a hypocrite,” Bogen told CNN. “How can you come here and talk about how horrible it is when you support these laws?”

It’s not yet known if Trump, who will be staying at his Palm Beach club while in-state, will meet with any of the surviving students or Bogen. He spent his first moments after arriving in Florida with First Lady Melania Trump (who traveled separately for some reason) at Broward Health North Hospital “thanking doctors, nurses and medical professionals for their response to Wednesday’s mass shooting.”

(Via CNN and Reuters)

