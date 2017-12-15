Trump Has Thanked Vladimir Putin For His Praise Of ‘America’s Strong Economic Performance’

#Politics #Russia #Donald Trump
12.15.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Following reports of Donald Trump’s continued disinterest in all things pertaining to Russia’s hacking of the 2016 election, the president shared a jovial conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. According to Politico, the two world leaders spoke about pressing diplomatic matters — like the escalating conflict with North Korea — but Trump subsequently turned their chat into a forthright “thank you” for Putin’s previous praise for the American economy at his annual television address earlier that day.

Per Politico, Trump and Putin spoke for about 10 minutes:

Trump also used the call to thank Putin for “acknowledging America’s strong economic performance in his annual press conference,” according to a White House read out of the call.

Despite the call’s brevity, that Trump — whose election campaign has been accused of, and is being investigated for, possible collusion with Russia — was quick to thank Putin for America’s bustling economy is telling. It is, after all, one of the American president’s favorite subjects (to tweet about). What’s more, as Politico notes, “The call offered fresh evidence that Trump will continue to work with Putin, despite potential political liabilities.” As for what Putin said that pleased Trump so much:

“We see some quite serious achievements, even in this short period of time that he’s been working,” Putin said. “Look at the markets, how they’ve risen. That shows investors’ confidence in the American economy. It shows they believe in what President Trump is doing in this area.”

The Russian president also told reporters the hysteria surrounding Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion was “invented” and without merit. “All of this has been invented, made up by people who are in opposition to President Trump,” he claimed. Putin also said he and Trump refer to each other by their first names whenever the two converse on the phone or in person.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPoliticsRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Best Of 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 2 hours ago
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 21 hours ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 22 hours ago 13 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 22 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 23 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 23 hours ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP