Trump Signs Executive Order To Keep Building DAPL

The Story Trump Cited To Congress While Trying To Prove Massive ‘Voter Fraud’ Is Predictably Ridiculous

01.26.17 46 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

“No credible allegations” of massive voter fraud were ever found by election officials from both parties, but that didn’t stop President Donald Trump from vowing to launch a “major investigation” into the matter. And while this latest bit of propaganda may be effected by daughter Tiffany Trump and senior advisor Steve Bannon’s being registered to vote in two states, the story behind Trump’s voting tirade makes the whole thing even more ridiculous than it already is.

According to the New York Times, during Trump’s Monday meeting with congressional leaders — when the president repeated his false post-election claim that 3 to 5 million illegal votes were cast for Hillary Clinton — he told a rather awkward story about the German golfer Bernhard Langer:

Mr. Langer, a 59-year-old native of Bavaria, Germany — a winner of the Masters twice and of more than 100 events on major professional golf tours around the world — was standing in line at a polling place near his home in Florida on Election Day, the president explained, when an official informed Mr. Langer he would not be able to vote.

Ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, Mr. Trump said, according to the staff members — but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from.

The championship golfer apparently left the polls “feeling frustrated,” according to Trump’s version of events, though a White House official subsequently “contradicted” the NYT‘s account. Regardless of attaining official confirmation, however, the story’s telling as relayed to reporter Glenn Thrush by several anonymous sources and apparent witnesses remains utterly bonkers. Especially since Langer is a German citizen living in the United States as a permanent resident, and therefore cannot vote in American elections anyway.

The golfer’s daughter, Christina, said her father was still a “citizen of Germany” and “not a friend of President Trump’s” as the latter had claimed. “I don’t know why he would talk about him,” she said. And to make matters even more confusing, a senior White House staffer clarified that Trump’s story wasn’t about Langer, though it concerned a friend of the golfer’s and was supposedly relayed to the president by him over the Thanksgiving holiday.

(Via New York Times)

TAGSBernhard Langerdonald trumpFLORIDAGOLFvoter fraud

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP