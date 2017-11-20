Watch A Trump Voter Admit To Taking The President’s Word Over Jesus Christ When It Comes To Russia

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
11.20.17

It’s now been just over a year since the 2016 presidential election, so Alisyn Camerota from CNN’s New Day sat down with a panel of Trump voters to see if there was any buyer’s remorse one year later, and found that unsurprisingly, this did not turn out to be the case. One particularly outspoken gentleman was inexplicably convinced that Donald Trump, the man who used to crap on a solid gold toilet, was looking out for the small guys like himself. When it was pointed out that his cabinet is comprised of multi-millionaires, the man remained steadfast in his loyalty to the president.

“I love that,” he said. “They’re not politicians.” When asked to identify the actual “swamp,” if not Trump’s cabinet, he continued. “It’s the mainstream. It’s the elites that look down on a small guy like myself,” he claimed, while another man chimed in that the real “swamp” was actually congress and the senate.

The first man then mentioned that he’s the owner of a pest control company, and has felt disillusioned and “kicked to the side” for so many years before Trump came along. “And here comes the president,” he continued. “I will– let me tell you. If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it’s true.'” You really just have to see it for yourself to believe it.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAlisyn CamerotaCNNdonald trumpnew day

