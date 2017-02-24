Did NASA Just Find Aliens?

Trump Vows To Make Sure The U.S. Nuclear Arsenal Is At ‘The Top Of The Pack’

chris-zois
News Writer
02.24.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

On Thursday, Donald Trump said he’s disappointed by the United States’ nuclear arsenal standing in the world, and he hopes to take America to the “top of the pack.” This follows his prior statements that he’s all for expanding nukes, so at least he’s being consistent here.

Trump may have made the arsenal comments to stoke anticipation but stated that amping up the U.S. arsenal is a necessary evil:

“I am the first one that would like to see … nobody have nukes, but we’re never going to fall behind any country even if it’s a friendly country, we’re never going to fall behind on nuclear power. It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack.”

Reuters noted, from research from anti-nuclear group Ploughshares Fund, that the U.S. has stockpiled 6,800 warheads (compared to Russia’s 7,000), which is more than enough to deter a nuclear attack.

Later in the interview, Trump revealed reservations about North Korea’s missile tests but hinted that China has the resources to put an end to that if they like. China has stated in the past they oppose North Korea’s nuclear programs, but CNN reports that China is fearful that strict sanctions could lead to a collapse in the country and refugees coming into the country.

(Via Reuters & CNN)

