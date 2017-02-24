On Thursday, Donald Trump said he’s disappointed by the United States’ nuclear arsenal standing in the world, and he hopes to take America to the “top of the pack.” This follows his prior statements that he’s all for expanding nukes, so at least he’s being consistent here.
Trump may have made the arsenal comments to stoke anticipation but stated that amping up the U.S. arsenal is a necessary evil:
“I am the first one that would like to see … nobody have nukes, but we’re never going to fall behind any country even if it’s a friendly country, we’re never going to fall behind on nuclear power. It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack.”
Reuters noted, from research from anti-nuclear group Ploughshares Fund, that the U.S. has stockpiled 6,800 warheads (compared to Russia’s 7,000), which is more than enough to deter a nuclear attack.
Later in the interview, Trump revealed reservations about North Korea’s missile tests but hinted that China has the resources to put an end to that if they like. China has stated in the past they oppose North Korea’s nuclear programs, but CNN reports that China is fearful that strict sanctions could lead to a collapse in the country and refugees coming into the country.
Not everything has to be a dick-measuring contest, 45. Well, for you maybe it does.
Tell that to the ladies and to countries that fear a big “dick” going straight in their ass if they decide to attack us. There is a reason we have never taken the first strike option off the table. Democrat or Republican….
Literally the only president who didn’t tout our nuclear arsenal (who had command of it) regularly was Obama, and that worked well. This is such a dumb thing to “accuse” Trump on.
For the people who want some perspective – 2014 estimates of # of nuclear warheads (deployed or in reserves) by country:
North Korea – 6-8
Israel – 80
Pakistan – 100-120
India – 90-110
China – 250
France – 300
UK – 225
Russia – 8000
USA – 7300
So…why do we need more again? Why do we need to tout our arsenal? Everybody already knows what we have, what everybody else has, and the only ‘threat’ to our arsenal has its hand elbow deep up Dolt45’s ass.