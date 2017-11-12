Trump Clarifies His Putin Remarks After Backlash: ‘I Believe That He Believes’ He Didn’t Meddle In The Election

#Russia #Donald Trump
News Editor
11.12.17 2 Comments

President Trump had a chance to perform a walk-back maneuver after creating a huge mess over Russian election meddling, but he may have made things worse. To briefly recap, Trump talked with Putin in Vietnam, and the U.S. president then fretted over Putin feeling insulted: “Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it.” Not only that, but Trump tossed the “political hacks” label upon Ex-CIA Director John Brennan, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Ex-FBI Director James Comey. So, John McCain lashed out to brand Trump as “naive” for believing Putin, and a backlash commenced.

Well, Sunday saw Trump express surprise to reporters about his comments creating a stir, and then he officially (well, sort of) sided with U.S. intelligence agencies on the matter while executing verbal gymnastics:

“What I said is, I believe [Putin] believes that, and that’s very important for somebody to believe. I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted, with their leadership. I believe in our intel agencies, our intelligence agencies. I’ve worked with them very strongly,”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpJames ClapperRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP