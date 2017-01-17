President-elect Donald Trump has been hard at work for weeks while obsessing over inaugural tablecloths, according to Committee Chair Tom Barrack. Yet in his first act as president, Donald Trump will be taking the weekend off, according to The Hill and Times of London. Trump considers Monday, January 23 to be his administration’s first day, and he’s gonna kick back over the weekend.
It’s been a harrowing few months for the president-elect, as a hearty campaign and election season can take the wind out of anyone’s sails. So, it’s understandable that Trump wants some R&R before running the free world. But being president is a 24/7 job, as anyone who’s filled the position will attest. Trump’s main reasoning to start fresh at the beginning of the week is because he doesn’t want to get business mixed up with pleasure:
“[Day] one — which I will consider to Monday as opposed to Friday or Saturday. Right? I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I don’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration.”
Sounds like Trump has a rager planned, but it also highlights how the Trump administration is a bit behind schedule. Reconfiguring his schedule is one thing, but Trump was adamant he would hit the ground running January 20, and there are reports that his transition team could use a few more days before being set.
Yes, people mocked him for wanting to take a breather before entering office:
Whatever.
Take the next 4 years off
We can only hope that he will break W’s record for most vacation days. I’m completely OK with him not fucking up the country for two more days.
I imagine the game plan for Saturday will be Donny carefully laying down all the best pictures and headlines from the inauguration on his bed, while he gently rubs hot oil on his nipples and moans.
Did Trump say that within one hour of taking office, he’d start deporting the illegals? So it will take exactly 60 minutes to break his campaign promise, a new record.
What’s everyone worried about? This just gives everyone a few extra days. If he was getting to work on the 20th, the odds we’d even make it to Monday are pretty low. This way, we’ll at least make it to Tuesday, maybe even Wednesday if he starts late enough that morning.
Taking the weekend off might give him more time to tweet though, which is never a good thing. Dude could start a war with China with his 4am twitter shits.
Can’t wait to hear….nothing from Republicans about the amount of golf he plays or vacations he takes.
stupid to announce it, perfect time to stage an attack. Especially for someone that doesnt read his daily briefings or use a computer. I guess if something happens he’ll just find out via twitter.