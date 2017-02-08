Getty Image

Donald Trump and his advisors are reportedly mulling over an executive order that would designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, as reported by The New York Times. This possibility comes as Trump is considering the same status for the Iran Revolutionary Guard.

While the Muslim Brotherhood renounced violence years ago and remains a prominent political group in Egypt, the group calls for Islamic law and some offshoots have condoned violence. Naturally, this has some lawmakers nervous, but for years, Obama resisted pressure to call the group a terrorist organization. The Trump administration, on the other hand, appears ready to do so. The New York Times points out declaring them a terrorist organization could have far-reaching effects:

“Some advisers to Mr. Trump have viewed the Brotherhood for years as a radical faction secretly infiltrating the United States to promote Shariah law. They see the order as an opportunity to finally take action against it. Officially designating the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization would roil American relations in the Middle East. The leaders of some American allies — like Egypt, where the military forced the Brotherhood from power in 2013, and the United Arab Emirates — have pressed Mr. Trump to do so to quash internal enemies, but the group remains a pillar of society in parts of the region.”

In addition, the White House is reportedly considering the same designation for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but the NY Times notes that this proposal is seeing more support from the State Department and the National Security Council. Some members of Iran’s guard are already on a terrorist list, but some Republicans believe a formal list designation would “send a message to Iran.” However, it remains to be seen whether Iran would take this seriously after already being put “on notice.”

(Via The New York Times)