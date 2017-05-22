Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

Trump Becomes The First Sitting U.S. President To Visit The Western Wall In Jerusalem

#Obama
News & Entertainment Writer
05.22.17 3 Comments

Following a rather tumultuous week at home in the United States, Donald Trump embarked on his first foreign trip as president last Friday. So far, he has delivered remarks in Saudi Arabia pressing the need to “drive out” terrorists, incurred the wrath of Roger Stone and other allies for appearing peaceably with the country’s leaders, and touched a glowing orb. Yet all of these public displays of diplomacy paled in comparison to Monday’s historic photo op at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, one of Judaism’s holiest sites. That’s because Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit it.

While wearing a yarmulke, a brimless cap traditionally worn by males in Orthodox Judaism, Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner spent a few moments speaking with Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich and other Jewish leaders before approaching the wall with a pre-written note. As CNN reports, the highly publicized visit drew criticism from Israeli leaders who had requested Trump attend the Western Wall with “government officials by his side.”

What’s more, tempers were already irked by what an unidentified junior U.S. official told his Isreali counter part during a preceding discussion. According to ABC News, a heated discussion about allowing Israeli government representatives and media to attend the Western Wall visit were further enraged when the unnamed American official said the holy site was “not your territory. It’s part of the West Bank.” The West Bank, of course, is a landlocked area hotly disputed by Israel and Palestine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSdonald trumpISRAELObamaWestern Wall

Innovative Minds

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 3 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 5 days ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP