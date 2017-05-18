Is The First 100 Days A Good Presidential Measure?

Michael Flynn Reportedly Informed Trump’s Transition Team He Was Being Investigated Before Being Named National Security Advisor

05.18.17

To add more fuel to an already roaring fire at The White House this week, The New York Times reports that Michael Flynn made it clear that he was under investigation for secretly working for Turkey as a lobbyist during the campaign. According to the report, Flynn informed the transition team about a month after learning from the Justice Department himself:

Mr. Flynn’s disclosure, on Jan. 4, was first made to the transition team’s chief lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, who is now the White House counsel. That conversation, and another one two days later between Mr. Flynn’s lawyer and transition lawyers, shows that the Trump team knew about the investigation of Mr. Flynn far earlier than has been previously reported…

The White House declined to comment on whether officials there had known about Mr. Flynn’s legal troubles before the inauguration.

This revelation adds to an already alarming amount of warnings about Michael Flynn joining the Trump administration, including those from Former Attorney General Sally Yates and President Obama. It also isn’t the first time that Flynn’s need to register as a foreign agent was brought to the attention of the Trump team. Trump’s campaign chose to do nothing at that time according to reports from early March and his transition also seemed to take the same strategy according to this new report:

The op-ed [Flynn wrote] in The Hill raised suspicions that Mr. Flynn was working as a foreign agent, and in a letter dated Nov. 30, the Justice Department notified Mr. Flynn that it was scrutinizing his lobbying work.

Mr. Flynn hired a lawyer a few weeks later. By Jan. 4, the day Mr. Flynn informed Mr. McGahn of the inquiry, the Justice Department was investigating the matter.

Mr. Kelner then followed up with another call to the Trump transition’s legal team. He ended up leaving a message, identifying himself as Mr. Flynn’s lawyer. According to a person familiar with the case, Mr. Kelner did not get a call back until two days later, on Jan. 6.

