To add more fuel to an already roaring fire at The White House this week, The New York Times reports that Michael Flynn made it clear that he was under investigation for secretly working for Turkey as a lobbyist during the campaign. According to the report, Flynn informed the transition team about a month after learning from the Justice Department himself:

Mr. Flynn’s disclosure, on Jan. 4, was first made to the transition team’s chief lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, who is now the White House counsel. That conversation, and another one two days later between Mr. Flynn’s lawyer and transition lawyers, shows that the Trump team knew about the investigation of Mr. Flynn far earlier than has been previously reported…

The White House declined to comment on whether officials there had known about Mr. Flynn’s legal troubles before the inauguration.