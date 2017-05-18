Getty Image

According to various reports, the Department of Justice’s appointment of ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller as the special counsel to lead the probe into Russian interference in the election has blindsided the White House. The news came to them Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with only minutes notice, without Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ knowledge, and, according to CNN, without House Speaker Paul Ryan and various congressional leaders being notified.

What makes the following reports especially interesting, was the hastiness to get the special counsel order signed before anyone seemingly knew of its existence.

Important timeline of events here per source: DAG's office only informed WH counsel/Sessions AFTER the special counsel order was signed — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) May 17, 2017

The White House was blinded by the Special Counsel announcement — given only about a 30-minute heads up — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 17, 2017

Apparently the WH was blindsided by the Special Counsel announcement considering they were given only a 30-minute heads up about it. 😂👍 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 17, 2017

In a statement, President Trump has said that he expects the special counsel to clear him of any collusion between his administration or campaign with a foreign entity:

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.”

According to sources, the White House was in the midst of meeting with candidates for the vacant FBI director position when they were “told” of the special prosecutor being named.

“It’s still sinking in,” one administration official said, describing an air of uncertainty in the West Wing. “We were told about it. Not asked about it.”

Mueller will reportedly have 60 days to put together a budget for the investigation which will be approved by Rosenstein, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigation involving Trump’s campaign.

In what might add a bit of whimsy to this ordeal, this just happened: A Twitter account allegedly connected to a former FBI Director seems keen on seeing the president behind bars…

Today, a certain former FBI guy liked my Trump behind bars watercolor on instagram… pic.twitter.com/uYwTfkk93H — Mike Denison (@mikd33) May 17, 2017

(Via CNN)