According to various reports, the Department of Justice’s appointment of ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller as the special counsel to lead the probe into Russian interference in the election has blindsided the White House. The news came to them Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with only minutes notice, without Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ knowledge, and, according to CNN, without House Speaker Paul Ryan and various congressional leaders being notified.
What makes the following reports especially interesting, was the hastiness to get the special counsel order signed before anyone seemingly knew of its existence.
In a statement, President Trump has said that he expects the special counsel to clear him of any collusion between his administration or campaign with a foreign entity:
“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.”
According to sources, the White House was in the midst of meeting with candidates for the vacant FBI director position when they were “told” of the special prosecutor being named.
“It’s still sinking in,” one administration official said, describing an air of uncertainty in the West Wing. “We were told about it. Not asked about it.”
Mueller will reportedly have 60 days to put together a budget for the investigation which will be approved by Rosenstein, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigation involving Trump’s campaign.
