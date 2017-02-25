Even Fox Is Over Trump

The Trump White House Tried To Get U.S. Intelligence To Downplay Stories About Russia To The Press

02.25.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

The Donald Trump administration had reportedly sought help from senior intelligence officials and members of Congress to help silence stories regarding Trump associates’ relations with Russia according to The Washington Post. The revelation comes after reports that the FBI had reportedly refused to help the Trump White House bury objectionable stories that connected him to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

The White House has been looking to quiet Russia-related stories and the nation’s possible involvement with the election, turning into a bit of a sore spot for the administration. Not to mention the situation with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn handing in his resignation after lying about a conversation with the Russian ambassador. It’s a situation that continues to pile up for the administration, not aided by their combative stance with the media. It also doesn’t help when pranksters are handing out Russia flags with Trump’s name emblazoned on them at CPAC.

