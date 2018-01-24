During an impromptu press conference outside of Chief of Staff John Kelly’s office, President Donald Trump told reporters “he was willing to speak under oath” to Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. “I’m looking forward to it,” the president told press from the New York Times, the Associated Press, and numerous other outlets in attendance. Trump’s comments late Wednesday came a day after a Washington Post report indicated Mueller’s team wanted to ask the president about the respective departures of ex-FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Specifically, Mueller wanted to inquire as to the nature of Comey’s firing and Flynn’s resignation. However, the same report noted that Trump’s personal legal team was in the process of negotiating for a “hybrid form” of testimony that would include “a face-to-face interview” and “a written statement.” The president has long been rumored to be next on Mueller’s list of interviewees, and it now seems that Trump himself has confirmed the prior Post report and similar musings.
Aside from telling the Times and other reporters that he will seek his lawyers’ advice first, Trump also took the opportunity to throw yet another jab at Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated well over a year ago. “[The president] said he would be willing to answer questions under oath, but not until after asking whether Hillary Clinton,” explained the Times, “has spoken under oath to the F.B.I. in the investigation into her use of a private email server.” As the paper’s reporters subsequently noted, she did just that back in July 2016.
(Via New York Times)
HA HA HA! Oh, my sides. That’s a good one.
He’s like, really smart. No way Mueller can outfox this super genius!
“Question 1: Mr. Trump, are you a Russian puppet?”
“Fuck you, I do what I want, not whatever Putin tells me!”
That unreasonably-confident narcissist probably IS looking forward to it. No doubt in my mind he thinks he’s smrter than all of them.
Trump is a coward. This will be a glorious train wreck.
I will vote for Trump in 2020 if he can go 30 seconds without perjuring himself.
Well he doesn’t care because being under oath means jack-shit to him. He’ll lie all day
You can’t do that.
Sure you can. He just has to make sure that he’s consistently said the same lie.
They already know the answers to every question they would ask him. If he lies under oath it will be a federal crime.
Seriously, do you think lawyers are journalists? They’re trying to find out news in a courtroom? I’m in court and someone asks me my name, I assume they already know it. And I’m almost always right.
There was a baseball player named Bill Mueller who played for the San Francisco Giants many years ago… maybe Ker-trump is looking forward to discussing “how to get on 3rd base” with that Bill.
Oh God I wish this was on pay per view.
The best part was the walk back by his lawyers afterwords saying essentially “President Trump didn’t say what he just said”.