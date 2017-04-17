Watch: President #Trump makes remarks ahead of the #EasterEggRoll at the White House. pic.twitter.com/mJSB0dtW4d — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2017

When a New York Times report about the significant delays plaguing the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House last week, late night comics and pundits alike had plenty of jokes. Even so, Donald Trump’s administration denied the Times article and assured Americans the storied event would go off without a hitch on Monday. Well Monday has finally arrived, and if social media’s live tracking of the president’s first White House Easter Egg Roll is any indication, the event’s festivities offered journalists, political commentators, and Twitter’s best and brightest plenty of comedy fodder.

For starters, what was supposed to be a celebration of the Easter weekend felt more like a campaign event. As CNN’s Brian Stelter remarked, a Fox & Friends interview with Eric Trump sounded like a stump speech when U.S. actions in Syria and North Korea were brought up. “He will protect America, make no mistake about it,” said Eric. “He will protect our country.” The president’s own remarks, which he delivered while standing next to the Easter Bunny, weren’t all that different:

“This is the 139th Easter Egg Roll. Think of it… 139. It began a long time ago. 1878. And we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before. We’re right on track. You see what’s happening, and we are right on track. So thank you, everybody, for being here.”

Post-election campaigning notwithstanding, however, those witnessing the event first-hand and from afar couldn’t help latching onto Trump’s awkward pose alongside the Sean Spicer-less Easter Bunny.