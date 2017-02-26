Getty Image

After banning several media entities from the White House press briefing on Friday, Donald Trump’s latest swipe at the news is one that removes him from the picture. The president announced via his personal Twitter account on Saturday that he would be skipping the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, offering no explanation and wishing everyone well on the evening. The event is slated to take place on April 29th and has already a garnered a tepid response from the rest of the media.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Several organizations, like Bloomberg, The New Yorker, and Vanity Fair according to NBC News, have canceled their parties around the event and others like CNN are reportedly questioning if they should attend at all. Trump’s decision to skip would make him the first president since Reagan to miss the dinner — something he was forced to do after being shot.