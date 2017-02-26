How Past Presidents Have Talked About The Media

Trump Announces He Won’t Be Attending The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Amid Tense Attacks On The Media

Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.17

Getty Image

After banning several media entities from the White House press briefing on Friday, Donald Trump’s latest swipe at the news is one that removes him from the picture. The president announced via his personal Twitter account on Saturday that he would be skipping the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, offering no explanation and wishing everyone well on the evening. The event is slated to take place on April 29th and has already a garnered a tepid response from the rest of the media.

Several organizations, like Bloomberg, The New Yorker, and Vanity Fair according to NBC News, have canceled their parties around the event and others like CNN are reportedly questioning if they should attend at all. Trump’s decision to skip would make him the first president since Reagan to miss the dinner — something he was forced to do after being shot.

TAGSdonald trumpwhite house correspondents dinner

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP