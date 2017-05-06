Getty Image

On Thursday afternoon, the House of Representatives passed the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, pushing it through to the Senate. While there is still the possibility that it will not be signed into law, the fact that it is advancing has many people concerned. With the addition of a long list of pre-existing conditions that could potentially price people out of their insurance, many citizens who rely on the coverage brought by Obamacare are increasingly troubled. Despite the qualms of many, the GOP considers this a huge victory, with Donald Trump bragging his way through a celebration speech following the vote.

While many are wondering how they can fight the Affordable Healthcare Act (call your senators), one website is giving them a way to make an extremely final message. Mail Me To The GOP now provides the very, very morbid service of sending your cremated ashes to a Republican congressman if you die because of AHCA policies. All you have to do is fill out a form with your information and the name of who you’d like to receive your remains and they’ll send you the pertinent paperwork. The whole thing has more than a faint whiff of health code violations and possibly illegal behavior, but it’s a way to make a strong point, I guess.

On a very moving note, the website also has a forum where people can share how they will be harmed — and potentially killed — by AHCA policies, including:

“I have incurable brain cancer. And if prices skyrocket and subsidies are hard to maintain it will shorten my already shortened life and put my family in significant financial jeopardy.” “My combat tour in Iraq resulted in enough disability to make me uninsurable, but not enough to get all my healthcare through the VA. You killed me, you prick.” “Asthma. I cannot afford to be in a high-risk pool and without health insurance, I will die of an asthma attack. I will die of an easily controlled incurable lung disease that affects millions. I hope my parents put my blue-faced body on Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s doorstep.”

Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, it’s impossible to deny that these are very troubled times.

