Donald Trump has been president for 67 days now, and despite promising “nonstop winning,” his administration has been battling a string of failures ever since he took office. Between the implosion of Trumpcare, serious allegations of ties to Russia, and increasingly unhinged statements, all is clearly not well in the White House. The cracks are beginning to show, and even those who previously supported his every word are starting to turn. So much so that Trump’s approval rating has plummeted to 36%, which is lower than President Obama’s ever was during his 8 years in office (38%).
According to the most recent Gallup poll, Trump started out his term at 44%, dropping 8% in the wake of all of the Trump team’s bungling. While other polls place him between 42 and 53%, these numbers are truly troubling. Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford both hit a low of 37%, and Dwight Eisenhower never dropped below 48%. Still, he isn’t the very worst yet: George W. Bush languished at 25% during the Iraq War and Richard Nixon was at 24% following Watergate. Perhaps Trump should spend less time at Mar-A-Lago and more time getting his policies in line.
Still, Trump can take comfort in the fact that he doesn’t have the lowest approval ratings around: Speaker Paul Ryan’s was tracking at 17% before the Trumpcare debacle.
(Via Vox)
Here’s the problem: What goes down eventually goes up. Once you’ve hit bottom his backers will be thrilled with any positive development. It’ll be a triumph, no matter how menial or ridiculous.
.
For there to be any real statement on his presidency those numbers have to stay there a pretty long time.
See this is what I hate. I’m cheering for a man’s failure at the cost of our country. I voted against him, but when he won I thought maybe he’d defy my expectations. Hope is dead.
Only being 2 percentage points lower than Obama has to be seen as a win right? How much worse of impression could he have made in his time? And it’s funny to me that all I’ve heard is how Obama was so great and that trump is so hated, yet Obama was so disliked he was at 38%. Sounds like those saying trump is awful are wearing their rose colored glasses looking at the last guy. They both suck
That’s intellectually dishonest, but whatever, you’re trash anyway.
More often than not, during the tail end of an 8 year presidency, approval ratings often drop pretty low. Trump accomplishes this feat in a couple months
Yeah, but Obama didn’t hit 38% out of the fucking gate.
BOTH SIDES!!!
The right loves those numbers and won’t shut up about them…sometimes. The love the CBO ratings when they don’t look good for the ACA. Which republicans are to blame for all of the problems with the ACA. But they completely mock and disregard the CBO when Drumpfcare looks really really very terrible.
Obama actually got as low as 40% according to Gallup polling. But at this point in his tenure he was at 63%. I will say it again, 63%. Obama left office at 59%.
So overall, about the same coming and going.
I have a feeling the same will be true for the so-called Pussy Grabber president.
Everyone is more popular when they stop being president. Bush paints now, and we immediately forget that he was a war criminal. Obama is a “scandal-free” president, but he droned a LOT of civilians and deported at least 2.5 million immigrants (which I guess wasn’t enough for the MAGA chuds.)
That bar is pretty high Johnny. You should run. Sounds like you’ve got it all figured out.
Are these the same polling operations that assured us he would never be president?