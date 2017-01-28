It is not difficult for any decent human being to immediately apprehend why and how Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim countries is inhumane, bigoted, and shameful. During the campaign, the evil of the policy was recognized even by Mike Pence (“offensive and unconstitutional”) and Paul Ryan (violative of America’s “fundamental values”), who are far too craven and cowardly to object now.
Trump’s own Defense Secretary, Gen. James Mattis, said when Trump first advocated his Muslim ban back in August that “we have lost faith in reason,” adding: “This kind of thing is causing us great damage right now, and it’s sending shock waves through this international system.”
The sole ostensible rationale for this ban – it is necessary to keep out Muslim extremists – collapses upon the most minimal scrutiny. The countries which have produced and supported the greatest number of anti-U.S. terrorists – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE – are excluded from the ban list because the tyrannical regimes that run those countries are close U.S. allies. Conversely, the countries that are included – Syria, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Iran, Sudan and Yemen – have produced virtually no such terrorists; as the Cato Institute documented on Friday night: “Foreigners from those seven nations have killed zero Americans in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015.” Indeed, as of a 2015 study by the New America research center, deaths caused by terrorism from right-wing nationalists since 9/11 have significantly exceeded those from Muslim extremists.
Trump’s pledge last night to a Christian broadcasting network to prioritize Christian refugees over all others is just profane: the very idea of determining who merits refuge on the basis of religious belief is bigotry in its purest sense. Beyond the morality, it is almost also certainly unconstitutional in a country predicated on the “free exercise of religion.” In the New York Times this morning, Cato analyst David Bier also convincingly argues that the policy is illegal on statutory grounds as well.
Making this worse still is the central role the U.S. Government played in the horrors from which many of these now-banned people are fleeing. The suggestion that Trump protected the countries with which he does business is preposterous. The reality is that his highly selective list reflects long-standing U.S. policy: indeed, Obama restricted visa rights for these same seven countries, and the regimes in Riyadh and Cairo have received special U.S. protection for decades, long before Trump.
What about protecting current Americans? Muslims included? If the vetting process isn’t efficient, why would we bring people in through a failed system of vetting these people? Why is it racist?
When did taking care of the frigging people that live here NOW come second to Liberals, Dems, and anyone not labelled a conservative? In Somerville Massachusetts alone, Veterans and Seniors stand to lose 12 million dollars in Government funding because their Mayor feels he should protect undocumented immigrants over those Americans. Is that racist of me to point out??
You should really read the article before posting…
You’re not being racist, just uninformed (and maybe willfully ignorant, idk, i dont know you). We already have the most rigorous screening of any country on earth. How is it a failed system when we’ve had 32 domestic deaths due to terrorism in 15 years (27 of which were due to acts by american citizens not immigrants)? We are not taking care of people living here now, and guess what, we’re not going to in the near future.
BTW enjoy the VA hiring freeze and proposed medicare slashing that is coming at the same time as this. Banning muslim immigrants and helping vets and seniors are not the same thing. IDK if you actually believe they are or are conflating points or what.
What did I miss? I read it. My comments stand. We should ban the Saudis, Egyptian, UAE, and Qatar as well.
@alariens we are not taking care of homeless people, vets, and seniors now, so let’s bring in possibly 100, 000 Syrians this year alone. What am I ignorant about? Also, the 12 mil number in Somerville, MA was reported days ago if the Feds target sanctuary cities. What am i conflating? Chicago cant keep it’s neighborhoods safe but Rahm declares them a sanctuary city. Seems that that city should figure a few things out before increasing the immigrant population significantly. Throughout Europe and the UK there are reports of a serious lack of integration of these immigrants into the broader UK communities. i’m sure enlightened people like @alariens and @SeanM will blame a largely racist English population.
Your argument is that our vetting process is broken. It’s not. You also argue that by banning muslims it will improve quality of life for seniors and veterans. It won’t.
“i’m sure enlightened people like @alariens and @SeanM will blame a largely racist English population.”
strawman.
ok now you’re talking about two more topics in Chicago and sanctuary cities. You’re just looking at unrelated things you’re pissed about and are attempting to connect them into one big web of “this is what’s wrong with america”. You don’t want a solution just people and things to blame for why things are shitty.
also for the record glenn greenwald is a weakass hack and it’s pretty sad that even he can land a few blows on how ridiculous this is.