Even Fox Is Over Trump

Ann Coulter Vows To Speak At Berkeley After Her Event’s Cancellation: ‘What Are They Going To Do? Arrest Me?’

News Editor
04.20.17

Right-wing cheerleader Ann Coulter popped over to visit Tucker Carlson last night (before he takes over Bill O’Reilly’s spot on Monday) to discuss her upcoming speech at the University of California at Berkeley. Well, make that her cancelled speech at Berkeley, which she still claimed is happening despite university officials’ safety concerns. Coulter threw down the gauntlet while insisting that she’ll follow through with this event: “What are they going to do? Arrest me?”

Carlson, for his part, actually broke form from his famously frozen-face routine. He even cracked a smile here, so presumably, he would like to see Coulter get her free speech on at Berkeley.

However, the safety concerns are not unfounded — notorious “provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos’ recent planned university appearance was axed after violent protests. Berkeley has also been the site of repeated protest-related scuffles, including last weekend’s brutal clashes between pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups. This doesn’t concern Coulter, who bragged that she “called their bluff” while agreeing to what she considers to be ridiculous rules (like speaking in the daytime) in order to book her event with a conservative student group.

Will Coulter make good on her vow? Well, she loves attention, and the Berkeley protests have gained national coverage, so that’s likely incentive enough for her to show up. She might even get a Trump tweet of support out of the whole deal, like he did for Milo.

Around The Web

TAGSann coulterberkeleyTUCKER CARLSON

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 2 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP