Fox News host and Daily Caller editor-in-chief Tucker Carlson interviewed Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca on Friday night, and the final result was kind of ugly. Duca and Carlson faced off over the recent incident where Ivanka Trump had been shouted at on a JetBlue flight, but it soon devolved into the Fox News host taking on a mocking tone while Duca stood her ground on her writing and her political statements online.
Carlson was quick to bring up the tweet above from Duca in relation to the Trump incident before pivoting to her article in Teen Vogue titled “Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America.” This would all be fair game under normal circumstances, but Carlson seems to want to call out Duca as opposed to debating what was said in her tweets and in the article. To the Teen Vogue writer’s credit, she stood her ground and defended herself against Carlson and her position against the Trump administration:
“You’re actually being a partisan hack that’s just attacking me ad nauseum and not allowing me to speak.”
In what way was Lauren Duca being an “enemy of rational discourse”? She basically repeated the same points because he was essentially trying to discredit her as ‘a Teen Vogue writer’. Otherwise why the flip remark at the end?
You are supposed to just sit and take it like a Drumpf contractor whenever a right-wing hump self-righteously attacks you on Fox news.
Otherwise it’s bad for the digestion of the senior citizen viewers they call their base.
“Are President-Elect’s kids fair game?”
Ivanka Trump is 35 and campaigned for Trump the whole way, so, yeah, that’s fair game.
Right-wing short-term memory and hypocrisy syndrome is a serious issue that needs medical attention.
It’s funny as hell to see all of these conservatives with their panties in a bunch over Ivanka Drumpf experiencing a little discomfort on her flight to Hawaii.
They were all for attacking Obama’s wife and children for 8 years in every and any way possible. Their appearance, their clothing, their dog, etc. Nothing was off limits.
Those attacks continue as of yesterday, when Drumpf klansman/co-chairman Carl Paladino wished mad cow death on Obama and called his wife a gorilla.
So dry your tears and move on to the next absurd hypocrisy.
So accosting her on a plane during her private time is ok because she's in the Public eye?
Good to know. I look forward to running into Mrs. Duca in person one day. Perhaps when she’s out with her children?
She literally said the EXACT OPPOSITE!!
Delusion, stupidity and complete denial of truth/facts, the epitome of trump and his supporters.
It’s gonna take a lot of self imposed delusion for the Drumpf Defense Force to maintain the line for the next four years…Might as well practice on small potatoes.
She did say the exact opposite. You just gave exhibit A for exactly how one third of America was bamboozled by a con man.
