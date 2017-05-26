Tucker Carlson Apologizes To ‘Teen Vogue’ Writer Lauren Duca Before Attacking Her Further

In one of the more heated cable news showdowns of 2016 (and that’s saying something), Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said that Teen Vogue‘s Lauren Duca should “stick to the thigh-high boots,” while she called him a “partisan hack that’s just attacking me ad nauseam and not allowing me to speak.” It was an “ugly mess.” During Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson brought up Duca (who later noted his “bully tactics are profoundly damaging, and achieve nothing”) again, this time to apologize for his comments… sort of.

“Do you remember Lauren Duca?” Not the best way for Carlson to begin his mea culpa, especially when it’s followed by accusing Duca of delivering “a performance so mindless and nasty that I lost control and snapped at her. I shouldn’t have done it, but I did.” The one-sided feud could have been left there, but Carlson wasn’t done. He took credit for making Duca “famous,” and called her “vapid” and “not very impressive” over a since-deleted tweet showing an airplane on fire with the caption, “Cute pic of Trump getting tired of winning.” He added, with a mocking tone, “That’s civil discourse for you.”

This time, Duca didn’t need to be on the show to have the best response to Carlson’s non-apology (which, as others have noted, Fox News found more important and time-sensitive than Jared Kushner being under FBI scrutiny).

