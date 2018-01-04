Tucker Carlson Is Apparently Quite Concerned About ‘Major Websites Attacking White People’

#Politics #Fox News
01.03.18 1 hour ago

According to a 2014 racial breakdown of primetime cable news viewers by Nielsen, only one percent of Fox News viewers are black. And with that information in hand, here’s Tucker Carlson with a segment based on the concept of “reverse racism” and his concerns about websites attacking white people. He really knows how to play to his viewership. Some of which are champions of white supremacy.

As Vox has pointed out (h/t Parker Molloy), Carlson has been a mouthpiece for the rising bigotry in the United States. His incendiary segments often hold little value or facts, and they carry a subtext of isolationism and anti-everything. Take a look:

So here’s Carlson, concerned about articles from the likes of Buzzfeed, who wrote an article titled: ’37 Things White People Need To Stop Ruining In 2018.’ He believes articles such as these will push white nationalism further (which would seemingly only bolster his preferred demo).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Fox News
TAGSFOX NEWSPoliticsTUCKER CARLSON

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP