Tucker Carlson guest literally says he told a black woman who experienced racism that she should walk a mile in a white womans shoes before passing judgement I just can’t pic.twitter.com/5O6ybA8duj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 4, 2018

According to a 2014 racial breakdown of primetime cable news viewers by Nielsen, only one percent of Fox News viewers are black. And with that information in hand, here’s Tucker Carlson with a segment based on the concept of “reverse racism” and his concerns about websites attacking white people. He really knows how to play to his viewership. Some of which are champions of white supremacy.

As Vox has pointed out (h/t Parker Molloy), Carlson has been a mouthpiece for the rising bigotry in the United States. His incendiary segments often hold little value or facts, and they carry a subtext of isolationism and anti-everything. Take a look:

Worth re-upping @gaywonk’s great video about Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/3jpohqWOAT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 4, 2018

So here’s Carlson, concerned about articles from the likes of Buzzfeed, who wrote an article titled: ’37 Things White People Need To Stop Ruining In 2018.’ He believes articles such as these will push white nationalism further (which would seemingly only bolster his preferred demo).