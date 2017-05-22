Getty Image

Last Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit with President Trump also brought a melee that broke out between Turkish bodyguards and protestors outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C. As Erdogan watched, his bodyguards kicked, punched, and bloodied those who were speaking out. It was a shocking display.

Since the fight that led to multiple injuries, arrests, and the detention of bodyguards who were eventually allowed to return to Turkey, there has been enormous backlash from people who demand that President Trump takes action in response to the assaults. Now, The Washington Post reports that Turkey is filing its own complaint in response to what they are calling “aggressive and unprofessional actions” that American security personnel took against Turkish bodyguards.

The report indicates that U.S. Ambassador John Bass was given a “written and verbal protest” in regards to the detention of the bodyguards, which Turkey says was “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices.” Turkish authorities are now asking the U.S. conduct a full investigation into the matter.

With all the investigations going on in the United States at this current moment, it would seem unlikely that such a probe would be prioritized. However, nothing sits outside the realm of possibility in this strange era.

(Via The Washington Post)