Is The First 100 Days A Good Presidential Measure?

Turkey Is Complaining About ‘Aggressive’ Actions Against The Bodyguards Who Roughed Up Protesters In D.C.

05.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Last Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit with President Trump also brought a melee that broke out between Turkish bodyguards and protestors outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C. As Erdogan watched, his bodyguards kicked, punched, and bloodied those who were speaking out. It was a shocking display.

Since the fight that led to multiple injuries, arrests, and the detention of bodyguards who were eventually allowed to return to Turkey, there has been enormous backlash from people who demand that President Trump takes action in response to the assaults. Now, The Washington Post reports that Turkey is filing its own complaint in response to what they are calling “aggressive and unprofessional actions” that American security personnel took against Turkish bodyguards.

The report indicates that U.S. Ambassador John Bass was given a “written and verbal protest” in regards to the detention of the bodyguards, which Turkey says was “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices.” Turkish authorities are now asking the U.S. conduct a full investigation into the matter.

With all the investigations going on in the United States at this current moment, it would seem unlikely that such a probe would be prioritized. However, nothing sits outside the realm of possibility in this strange era.

(Via The Washington Post)

Around The Web

TAGSTayyip ErdoganTURKEYTurkish bodyguards

Innovative Minds

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 3 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 5 days ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP