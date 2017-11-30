Getty Image

This week, infamous gold-smuggler Reza Zarrab became a witness in a case concerning the wholesale violations of sanctions against Iran imposed by the U.S. and the United Nations. Zarrab is now testifying in open court, and he has just revealed allegations that amount to a major bombshell: The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, personally ordered those violations. That’s not just news that will roil Turkish and international politics; it’s news that could put the Trump administration in a serious bind.