This CNN clip shows a rather eerie selfie video of a man believed to be the gunman who opened fire at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub in the wee hours of New Year’s Day. The footage, which sources from Turkish state media, shows the suspect’s unsmiling face as he walks through Istanbul’s Taksim square, a well-trafficked tourist spot. Authorities haven’t specified how they gathered this video or whether the footage was captured before or after the attack.

Needless to say, police have released the clip in hopes that someone will recognize this unnamed suspect, so that he may be brought into custody. Authorities have also reportedly spoken to the woman who’s married to the unnamed selfie taker, who told authorities that she wasn’t aware her husband was a follower of ISIS.

Investigators are still combing through evidence after the tragic New Year’s massacre, in which a single gunman fired upon police outside the premises before storming the club and firing at least 180 times. The attack killed 39 people and injured 69 more. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the event, which was declared terrorism early on by Turkish authorities.

By Monday, police had arrested 8 people in conjunction with the attack, and Tuesday has seen the number rise to 14 people who have been detained. Some of these late-breaking arrests involved passengers who intended to depart Ataturk airport on international flights. Possible evidence on luggage and cell phones is said to have prompted these detainments.

(Via CNN & Associated Press)