Twin Suicide Bombers Kill Dozens In Baghdad, Sparking Fresh Anxiety After ISIS’ Defeat In Iraq

#Terrorism #ISIS
01.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

In late December, the number of ISIS fighters left in Iraq and Syria was estimated to be less than 1000, which was a welcome addition to the news that Iraq declared itself fully liberated from the terror organization a few weeks prior. However, it seems that pockets of resistance do remain and are intent upon wreaking havoc, for twin suicide bombers struck Baghdad during rush hour on Monday, killing at least 38 people, according to the Associated Press.

The New York Times, which reports that another 60 people were injured, notes that the Islamic State has not yet claimed responsibility for the bombings. Yet security officials in Baghdad have observed all the hallmarks of an ISIS-style attack and, as a result, do suspect that sleeper cells still lurk within the capital. The newest bombings now threaten to crumble newfound hope in Baghdad:

The carnage in Tayaran Square punctured a growing sense of hope and pride that had permeated Baghdad after Iraq’s security forces, bolstered by large numbers of volunteers and fresh recruits, successfully fought grueling battles against the insurgent group that had held one-third of Iraqi territory and terrorized millions of citizens.

Indeed, Baghdad’s level of violence has lessened while ISIS has lost territory and was finally pushed out, but the threat has not evaporated. Monday’s attack follows a January 13 suicide bombing that injured four Iraqi security forces traveling within a convoy, and another insurgent killed five others while blowing himself up outside of Baghdad on Saturday.

In addition, counterterrorism experts have warned of scattered ISIS fighters retreating into a “virtual caliphate.” That is, they will continue recruiting efforts over the internet and via satellite cells, so the threat of “lone wolf attacks,” not only in Iraq but also in Syria and the West, shall likely continue.

(Via New York Times & Associated Press)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terrorism#ISIS
TAGSiraqISISterrorism

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 5 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP