Tyler Perry added his weight behind the donations being sent to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey, pledging $1 million to relief efforts in an announcement posted on Facebook on Thursday. But Perry will be breaking that money up, sending $250,000 to Beyonce’s Houston pastor Rudy Rasmus, $500,000 to undisclosed charities, and another $250,000 to the Lakewood Church — the megachurch at the center of the controversy with televangelist Joel Osteen.

Perry and Osteen are friends according to Page Six and the Madea creator defended his decision on Facebook, pointing out that he spoke to Osteen about the controversy after it exploded earlier in the week: