Tyler Perry added his weight behind the donations being sent to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey, pledging $1 million to relief efforts in an announcement posted on Facebook on Thursday. But Perry will be breaking that money up, sending $250,000 to Beyonce’s Houston pastor Rudy Rasmus, $500,000 to undisclosed charities, and another $250,000 to the Lakewood Church — the megachurch at the center of the controversy with televangelist Joel Osteen.
Perry and Osteen are friends according to Page Six and the Madea creator defended his decision on Facebook, pointing out that he spoke to Osteen about the controversy after it exploded earlier in the week:
“I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening doors of the church. Let me tell you something: Joel and Victoria are amazing people. There is no way they would lock people out of the church and not let people in for shelter. There were some safety concerns. I spoke to them on the phone, and it all made perfect sense to me so before you just run and judge somebody really quick, you need to know the whole circumstances…
This million dollars, I’m breaking it up into quarters. I’m sending $250,000 to Lakewood to make sure that they can get all the supplies that people need. I know that they will, I know for sure that they will, because that’s the kind of person he is.”
