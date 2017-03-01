Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Uber’s public relations woes just won’t end it seems. Despite their business growing “week after week” according to Bloomberg, the company and its CEO Travis Kalanick continue to run into situations that earn them hefty criticism. Aside from issues stemming from the company’s use of self-driving vehicles in San Francisco and claims of intellectual property theft by Alphabet, Uber has run into numerous issues with users stemming from company decisions.

The #DeleteUber movement sprouted in response to Uber undercutting a strike at JFK by New York taxi drivers in response to Trump’s travel ban. More than 200,000 dropped the service according to Bloomberg and it shined a spotlight on Kalanick’s connections to the Trump administration. The company also fell into hot water following allegations of “rampant sexual harassment,” prompting an urgent investigation and the hiring of former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder to aid in the damage control.

Now Bloomberg has published this video turned over by Uber driver Fawzi Kamel — filmed on Super Bowl Sunday — showing Kalanick facing criticism for the company’s fares and how it affects drivers. As Bloomberg points out, the video starts like most Uber rides would and doesn’t seem out of the ordinary until Kamel decides to use the moment to address issues he felt were facing many Uber drivers. It begins as a back-and-forth discussion on the nature of Uber’s business and its competition, but soon becomes a heated argument: