Uber’s CEO Apologizes After Being Caught On Camera Berating A Driver Over Falling Fare Prices

Managing Editor, Trending
02.28.17 3 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Uber’s public relations woes just won’t end it seems. Despite their business growing “week after week” according to Bloomberg, the company and its CEO Travis Kalanick continue to run into situations that earn them hefty criticism. Aside from issues stemming from the company’s use of self-driving vehicles in San Francisco and claims of intellectual property theft by Alphabet, Uber has run into numerous issues with users stemming from company decisions.

The #DeleteUber movement sprouted in response to Uber undercutting a strike at JFK by New York taxi drivers in response to Trump’s travel ban. More than 200,000 dropped the service according to Bloomberg and it shined a spotlight on Kalanick’s connections to the Trump administration. The company also fell into hot water following allegations of “rampant sexual harassment,” prompting an urgent investigation and the hiring of former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder to aid in the damage control.

Now Bloomberg has published this video turned over by Uber driver Fawzi Kamel — filmed on Super Bowl Sunday — showing Kalanick facing criticism for the company’s fares and how it affects drivers. As Bloomberg points out, the video starts like most Uber rides would and doesn’t seem out of the ordinary until Kamel decides to use the moment to address issues he felt were facing many Uber drivers. It begins as a back-and-forth discussion on the nature of Uber’s business and its competition, but soon becomes a heated argument:

Kamel: “But people are not trusting you anymore. … I lost $97,000 because of you. I’m bankrupt because of you. Yes, yes, yes. You keep changing every day. You keep changing every day.”

Kalanick: “Hold on a second, what have I changed about Black? What have I changed?”

Kamel: “You changed the whole business. You dropped the prices.”

Kalanick: “On black?”

Kamel: “Yes, you did.”

Kalanick begins to lose his temper. “Bullshit,” he says.

Kamel: “We started with $20.”

Kalanick: “Bullshit.”

Kamel: “We started with $20. How much is the mile now, $2.75?”

Kalanick: “You know what?”

Kamel: “What?”

Kalanick: “Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!”

Kamel: “Good luck to you, but I know [you’re not] going to go far.”

TAGSLyfttravis kalanickuber

Around The Web

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

02.28.17 8 hours ago 3 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP