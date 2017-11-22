Getty Image

Details of a massive 2016 personal data security breach have come to light and they arrive accompanied by an attempt to keep the lapse quiet.

Bloomberg reports that the personal data of 57 million Uber riders and drivers was stolen by hackers in October 2016. Uber confirmed this report and stressed that no Social Security numbers, credit card information or trip location details were accessed in the hack. Bloomberg also reports that the hackers that obtained the personal data information were paid $100,000 by Uber to delete the data and remain silent about the breach.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s new chief executive officer, says the hack and the cover-up attached is simply unacceptable.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” said Khosrowshahi in an emailed statement. “We are changing the way we do business.”

Uber says they believe the poached information was not used and the company is not electing to release the identity of last year’s hackers. The ride-share giant, which recently parted ways with Uber chief security officer Joe Sullivan, has been attempting to revamp their public image following an avalanche of scandals.

“While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes,” pledged Khosrowshahi.

