Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Been Sued By An Early Investor For Fraud And Breach Of Contract

#UBER
08.10.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

2017 started off with former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick joining the Trump administration’s Economic Advisory Council and the company not participating in an hour-long New York Taxi Commission protest. Things only got worse from there for Kalanick and Uber. After high-level executives were accused of sexual harassment and Kalanick himself was recorded berating an Uber driver who confronted him about the company’s business practices, and a number of other scandals that would have sunk other executives and businesses, Kalanick finally resigned as Uber’s CEO, though he remains on the board of directors.

Unfortunately for Kalanick, the hits keep coming. Benchmark Capital, an early investor in Uber, has sued Kalanick “for fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty” and if successful, Kalanick would be kicked off the board.

The lawsuit stems from Kalanick’s previous machinations to increase the size of the company’s board of directors, which allowed Kalanick to name himself to one of those seats. Per Axios:

Benchmark argues that it never would have granted Kalanick those three extra seats had it known about his “gross mismanagement and other misconduct at Uber” — which Benchmark claims included “pervasive gender discrimination and sexual harassment,” and the existence of confidential findings (a.k.a. The Stroz Report) that recently-acquired self-driving startup Otto had “allegedly harbored trade secrets stolen from a competitor.” Benchmark argues that this alleged nondisclosure of material information invalidates Benchmark’s vote to enlarge the board.

Benchmark’s suit therefore would invalidate a previous stockholder vote to expand the board and kick Kalanick off the board and remove him from the company’s ongoing CEO search.

A spokesperson for Kalanick said the lawsuit is “completely without merit and riddled with lies and false allegations.”

(Via Axios)

Around The Web

TOPICS#UBER
TAGSLAWSUITStravis kalanickuber

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP