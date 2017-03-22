Getty Image

At least a dozen people were injured following reports of an explosion and gunfire near the U.K. parliament in London. According to David Lidington, a ranking member of the House of Commons, an unidentified man who attacked a police officer in the building was subsequently tracked down and shot by the authorities. Meanwhile, additional reports of violence outside parliament include accounts of a vehicle striking people on the nearby Westminster Bridge, which crosses the River Thames.

Per onsite political reporters who were told shelter in place while police searched the area, much of the violence appears to have happened on or in the vicinity of the bridge. The Daily Telegraph political correspondent Christopher Hope began live-tweeting the events as they occurred around him and his colleagues:

Gun shots shots outside Parliament now — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 22, 2017

Shots fired outside Parliament. Loud explosion then shooting. Man lying shot outside gates to Parliament. Gun shots outside, Frightening. — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 22, 2017

Man receiving medical attention outside Westminster Hall. I heard loud explosion on Westminster bridge. Public running away — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 22, 2017

Police giving medical attention to person in Parliament Square — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 22, 2017