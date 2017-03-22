At least a dozen people were injured following reports of an explosion and gunfire near the U.K. parliament in London. According to David Lidington, a ranking member of the House of Commons, an unidentified man who attacked a police officer in the building was subsequently tracked down and shot by the authorities. Meanwhile, additional reports of violence outside parliament include accounts of a vehicle striking people on the nearby Westminster Bridge, which crosses the River Thames.
Per onsite political reporters who were told shelter in place while police searched the area, much of the violence appears to have happened on or in the vicinity of the bridge. The Daily Telegraph political correspondent Christopher Hope began live-tweeting the events as they occurred around him and his colleagues:
