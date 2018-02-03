Getty Image

In November, Kill Bill star Uma Thurman was asked about the then-mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against the film’s producer, Harvey Weinstein. “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you,” she told reporters. “I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” She then posted a photo of her Bride character on Instagram with a chilling message. “Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!” she wrote. “Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet.” On Saturday, Thurman’s non-bullet arrived in the New York Times.

Before the pair teamed up with fellow Pulp Fiction collaborator Quentin Tarantino for Kill Bill, Thurman recalled they were arguing in Weinstein’s hotel suite over a script “when the bathrobe came out”:

The first “attack,” she says, came not long after in Weinstein’s suite at the Savoy Hotel in London. “It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

The next day, “a 26-inch-wide vulgar bunch of roses” arrived at the house of Thurman’s friend Ilona Herman, where she was staying. “They were yellow. And I opened the note like it was a soiled diaper and it just said, ‘You have great instincts.'” Not long after, Weinstein’s assistants began calling her repeated “to talk about projects,” almost as if the assault had never happened. Thurman agreed to meet, but only if Herman was allowed to accompany her, and if the meeting took place in public at the hotel’s bar. After more back-and-forth, however, she agreed to meet Weinstein in his hotel room.

Weinstein’s spokesperson told the Times that, while the disgraced producer “denied ever threatening her prospects,” he “acknowledged her account of the episodes” while claiming they had “a flirtatious and fun working relationship” before then. “Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making a pass at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals in Paris. He immediately apologized.” Even so, a top Hollywood executive familiar with Thurman and her account of what happened with Weinstein told the Times, “She didn’t give him the time of day” after that.