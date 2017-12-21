Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, tried to scare her colleagues into aligning with the president’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. She warned that the Trump administration would be “taking names “of dissenting countries and would remember their lack of loyalty. Her threats didn’t work, however, and 128 countries voted to reject Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. NBC News tweeted a chart of the results.
Trump’s decision could have such a big impact on the Middle Eastern peace process that the U.N. convened an emergency meeting to address the issue. In the end, 21 countries abstained, perhaps swayed by Haley’s threats that the U.S. might grow cold and cut funding if they don’t agree with the new Jerusalem position. Just nine countries are on board with the embassy move, a huge slap in the face to Trump and his take on foreign policy. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called the vote results a “victory for Palestine.”
Israel had choice words for the U.N., telling them, “You are like puppets pulled by your Palestinian masters. The state of Israel rejects this vote outright,” Netanyahu said. “Jerusalem is our capital, we will continue to build there and additional embassies will move to Jerusalem.”
Haley also rebuked the U.N., using the same brusque tone President Trump himself often employs:
“When we make generous contributions to the UN, we also have expectation that we will be respected. What’s more, we are being asked to pay for the dubious privileges of being disrespected. If our investment fails, we have an obligation to spend our investment in other ways… The United States will remember this day.”
The vote doesn’t have much in the way of teeth, though it serves as a first step to the U.N. affirming its position in Israel and checking Trump’s reckless move. It means the U.N. is definitely committed to decades-old security council resolutions and has officially asserted opposition to the U.S. on this matter, calling the embassy transfer “null and void.” This also suggests that international tensions are reaching an new high for the Trump administration. As much as the president loves to set records, this is one he might not want to push. He’s already started to test just how united the U.N. really is.
So Nikki Haley threated the UN and 128 countries didn’t give a crap? Yup, MAGA!
A quantitative measure of just how far U.S. influence has fallen in the world under Trump’s reign. All this does is push more and more countries out of the U.S. orbit and into China’s orbit. China will welcome them with open arms.
Exactly. Other countries don’t fucking owe you loyalty, Trump.
Look at the list of countries who voted against this resolution that I’m sure in no way were influenced by the threat of losing American foreign aid: Honduras, Guatemala, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Micronesia, Palau, Togo. All the major heavyweights!
Yes, I agree. They also should of capitulated to a terrorist organization who has genocide written into their official charter. That’s the way to get things done!
@Staubachlvr
Instead they capitulated to a bully blackmail threat issued by Trump and Haley. Unless you want to argue that they voted that way because that’s what they genuinely believe and not because their vote was essentially bought by the United States.
Same stunt Bush pulled to get many of these very same powerhouses to join his “Coalition of the Willing” in 2003…he either threatened to withhold money or promised more money to cajole them to endorse a U.S. action they otherwise would have never in a million fucking years endorsed.
Absent Trump’s threat, the vote would have been 170-2. And you know it.
This, the Paris Accord… when basically the entire fucking WORLD is against you, why do you not understand that your actions and ideas are idiotic?
The United States gains absolutely nothing from making this move. There is literally nothing in the “pro” column outside of gaining MORE favor from a country (Israel) which is already one of our staunchest allies.It is a stupid and pointless move that was destined to pour gasoline onto a fire most sane people have spent decades trying to put out. MAGA!
Come back and take our money and let us host this bullshit group!
That list is going to be way to long to keep Trump’s attention. And showing him a map won’t work.
…too long…
Yeah, but like, who cares what the U.N. says? They don’t actually do anything.
And other things losers say…
No, really, who gives a flip about the UN? It’s not 1960.
Yes, who cares about representatives from every major country in close proximity for extended periods of time? Why wouldn’t a country want to cause mass alienation in such an environment?
No, really, and other things losers say.
There is an orange bully throwing a tantrum as we speak.
Clearly it is a tantrum. How dare he do what literally every President before him back to Bush Sr. said they were going to do and our Congress voted on by an overwhelming majority in the mid 90’s. Totally unprecedented!
@Staubachlvr
Except none of those previous Presidents actually DID it, now did they? And why do you think that is?
@Staubachlvr see above from @ak3647. Do you think that Trump is the first person “smart” or “brave” enough to do this, or do you think he’s a bit foolhardy and has consistently forgone serious intelligence briefings in favor of receiving his intel from state TV-like cable news shows such as Fox and Friends, Hannity etc?
Clearly these 128 countries are all Anti-Semitic.
Also doesn’t it kinda go against the entire purpose of the UN if when the other members more-or-less unilaterally oppose the US’ actions, the US then threatens to reduce or remove UN funding?
“…we are being asked to pay for the dubious privileges of being disrespected” then stop doing fucking stupid and disrespectful things.
Ahhh…follow the money. I’m all for Climate Change measures…but look at what the US was supposed to spend compared to the rest of the world in that agreement. This is a similar move.
This also shows the super power folks need to worry about—not China; it’s Vladdy Poot Poot and Co. From world program spending and political moving to adding gold to their reserves, Russia’s doing work.
*Before a certain moron says the triggered response from mentions the word Russia: find actual fucking evidence connecting dots and money exchanges, not emails that’ll be laughed at in any court before saying Trumpkin is a Russian plant. He’s certainly a fucking idiot. That we do know.
The United Nations was created to stop another Hitler from trying to take over the world. And the UN is the only thing keeping Putin from expanding his territory. Trump said he would pull out of the UN while he was running for president and now he’s making moves toward that end. It was in Russia’s best interest for Trump to become president to alienate the US from it’s allies in the UN. And, yes, it has been proven that they assisted in his election. Whether his campaign sought out that aid or not is still being investigated. But they did help.
Don’t know if he’s a plant or just a complete idiot that is being played by Russia. Too early to tell. Either way the US is on the losing side here. IN WWII terms: we’re Italy to Putin’s Germany. And how did that work out for them?
What the fuck are you blathering on about? This is about the U.S. decision to move the American embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Follow what money?
Having to build a brand new embassy from scratch in Jerusalem, complete with the massive security measures its going to need, will cost a fucking fortune. For comparison purposes, the embassy we built in Baghdad after the invasion cost over $700 million. I imagine this will probably incur a similar cost due to the extreme amount of security precautions that will have to be built into it.
That’s a lot of fucking money to spend considering our embassy in Tel Aviv works just fine.
why would this surprise anyone?
anything this buffoon approves of is by definition illegal, immoral or just plain stupid