What Should You Do If An Airline Asks You To Leave

United Airlines Is Changing Its Customer Displacement Policies Following The Recent Debacle

Features Writer
04.14.17

Getty Image

To say that United Airlines has had a bad week would be an understatement. On Sunday night, a passenger, 69 year old doctor David Dao, was violently removed from Flight 3411 out of Louisville when the flight was overbooked and had to accommodate for personnel. United CEO Oscar Munoz’s dispassionate statement and deeply misguided letter to United employees earned the public’s ire before he finally apologized for how the situation went down. This incident was yet another symptom of the often toxic nature of air travel and its dehumanizing effects, but there appears to be a silver lining for frequent fliers.

According to a report from NPR, United Airlines can no longer bump passengers that have already been seated, updating its former policies for United employees. A spokesperson from the airline explained that this new change would “make sure crews traveling on our aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure. This ensures situations like Flight 3411 never happen again.” This new rule would mean that if a United employee didn’t meet the 60 minute deadline, they would have to wait until the next flight instead of disrupting a paying passenger.

According to that United spokesperson, “This is one of our initial steps in a review of our policies in order to deliver the best customer experience.” Good. The fewer customers who get their faces smashed into arm rests the better.

(Via NPR)

Around The Web

TAGSair travelUNITEDUnited Airlines

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP