It’s been a rough month for United Airlines. Just when the embattled airline thought it was distancing itself from any additional bad PR after the viral incident in which a passenger was forcibly dragged off an airliner and bloodied, one of the world’s largest bunnies dies on a flight.

The 3-foot long bunny named Simon, which is bigger than many dogs and was sired by the current world record holder for the biggest bunny (his dad is 52 inches long and weighs over 40 pounds), was reportedly healthy as he got on the flight from Heathrow to head to his new home with an unnamed celebrity. United personnel discovered Simon dead at O’Hare airport.

Annette Edwards, the breeder of these magnificent beasts spoke to The Sun about what happened:

“Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle. Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before.”

Edwards is a former Playboy model, so a Bunny bred a bunny that died at O’HARE airport. Let that sink in for a beat and try to tell me we’re not living in a simulation.

