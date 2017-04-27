CNN

Dr. David Dao, the man who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight earlier this month, has received an “amicable settlement” according to his attorneys. Viral footage of the April 9th incident, which resulted in very graphic injuries and a botched public relations campaign by the airline, ultimately forced the company’s hand — especially since it stirred little to no sympathy for them and the police officers involved. So the “amicable” sum is likely high, but according to the report, the settlement stipulates the amount must remain private.

Per an official release obtained by NBC News, attorney Thomas Demetrio praised United CEO Oscar Munoz by acknowledging his promise to “do the right thing,” which “he has” by settling with Dao. “United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago,” he continued. “For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

Attorneys for Dr. David Dao: "A condition of the settlement includes a provision that the amount remain confidential.” pic.twitter.com/gzRPVULK3F — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 27, 2017

In a separate statement, the airline noted it was “pleased” with the “amicable resolution,” adding “we look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.” According to the release provided by Dao’s legal time, however, the settlement rests on a provision demanding the amount awarded to the doctor remain confidential — a condition all parties agreed to. Not that knowing the actual amount matters, since it’s fairly clear from the incident that Dao is swimming in cash since United didn’t want to see the case dragged through court.

(Via NBC News)