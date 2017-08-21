The University Of Texas Has Removed Several Confederate Statues From Its Austin Campus

#Texas #Politics
News & Entertainment Writer
08.21.17

Getty Image

President Donald Trump’s tweeted complaints to the contrary, the general consensus following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia is the same. Statues and monuments celebrating Confederate-era heads of state, military leaders and other public figures are coming down in droves, and the Austin main campus for the University of Texas is the latest to join in on the national trend. Late Sunday evening, workers removed three such statues (and a forth, unrelated one) during a somewhat covert nighttime operation not unlike the recent one in Baltimore.

Statues of Confederate Army Generals Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston, and Confederate politician John Reagan — who resigned the U.S. House to join the Confederacy’s fledgling government — were removed by work crews under the cover of darkness on Sunday. According to the New York Times, a fourth statue of Stephen Hogg, the 20th governor of Texas was also removed from its pedestal — albeit for reasons completely unrelated to the ideological ones behind the Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues. (The Hogg statue was part of a “broader exhibit.”)

In a letter to the University community, President Greg Fenves cited the events in Charlottesville, saying, “Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism”:

“The University of Texas at Austin has a duty to preserve and study history,” Mr. Fenves wrote. “But our duty also compels us to acknowledge that those parts of our history that run counter to the university’s core values, the values of our state and the enduring values of our nation do not belong on pedestals in the heart of the Forty Acres.”

In a report by The Texas Tribune, a university spokesperson explained the statues were removed overnight “for public safety and to minimize disruption to the community.” Two years prior, a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was removed from the Austin campus after admitted white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-American churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina.

(Via New York Times and Texas Tribune)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas#Politics
TAGSAUSTINCONFEDERATE STATUEconfederate statuesPoliticsTEXASUNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP