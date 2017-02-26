Planned talks between the United States and North Korea have now been called off following the dictatorship’s latest missile launch and the assassination of Kim Jong-Un’s half brother in Malaysia. The Washington Post reports that talks have occurred “sporadically” over the years, normally in a neutral location. The now canceled meetings would’ve been held in New York thanks to North Korea’s first trip to the United States in over five years. The revelation that VX nerve agent was used in the assassination of Kim’s brother seems to have been the tipping point according to The Washington Post:

The plans for the “Track 1.5” talks were already hanging in the balance after North Korea launched a ballistic missile earlier this month and then found itself accused of assassinating Kim Jong Nam, the leader’s estranged half-brother, in a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on Feb. 13. But Malaysia’s announcement Friday that his death was caused by VX, a lethal nerve agent banned under the international Chemical Weapons Convention, proved the final straw.

The State Department decided not to issue the visas to the North Korean diplomats due to travel from Pyongyang to New York for the talks, according to three people with knowledge of the decision.