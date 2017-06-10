U.S. Special Forces Have Stepped In To Help The Filipino Army Fight Against Reported ISIS Militants

#ISIS
06.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Back in April, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sounded like a man confident his country could punish ISIS fighters that had infiltrated his country. The man they call the ‘Trump of East’ has similarly claimed, as his United States counterpart has in the past, that ISIS would be no match for him. Now, ironically, some two months after claiming he would personally eat the livers of ISIS fighters with salt and vinegar, Duterte has called on the U.S. to step in and help him in his fight against terrorism.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila has announced that US Special Operations Forces are providing assistance to the Philippines in their fight for the city of Marawi. The embassy reported that U.S. forces were present in the region at the request of the Filipino government, but could not give detail for “security reasons” according to CNN:

“As we have in the past, we routinely consult with our Filipino partners at senior levels to support the Duterte administration’s counter terrorism efforts,”

“The United States is a proud ally of the Philippines, and we will continue to work with the Philippines to address shared threats to the peace and security of our countries, including on counter terrorism issues.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#ISIS
TAGSFilipino ArmyISISPhilippinesU.S. Special Forces

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 1 day ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP