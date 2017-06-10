Getty Image

Back in April, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sounded like a man confident his country could punish ISIS fighters that had infiltrated his country. The man they call the ‘Trump of East’ has similarly claimed, as his United States counterpart has in the past, that ISIS would be no match for him. Now, ironically, some two months after claiming he would personally eat the livers of ISIS fighters with salt and vinegar, Duterte has called on the U.S. to step in and help him in his fight against terrorism.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila has announced that US Special Operations Forces are providing assistance to the Philippines in their fight for the city of Marawi. The embassy reported that U.S. forces were present in the region at the request of the Filipino government, but could not give detail for “security reasons” according to CNN: