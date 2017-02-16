Getty Image

An incensed Donald Trump has resurrected his war on U.S. intelligence following reports that some of his aides communicated with Russian intelligence during his campaign. This definitely wasn’t his first series of slams against intel agencies, so a timely new report from the Wall Street Journal comes as little surprise. U.S. spies are apparently withholding sensitive intelligence from Trump for a few reasons, which include his “contentious words about the intelligence community,” but there’s an even bigger explanation than a beef.

The Wall Street Journal spoke with some intelligence officials who are familiar with the mutual distrust between the president and the community. Of course, this backs up the strained relationship that has developed as more information continues to pour forward about the Trump administration’s ties with Russia. Naturally, U.S. spies fear that any sensitive information could land in the wrong hands, so they’re keeping that sh*t tight: