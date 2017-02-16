An incensed Donald Trump has resurrected his war on U.S. intelligence following reports that some of his aides communicated with Russian intelligence during his campaign. This definitely wasn’t his first series of slams against intel agencies, so a timely new report from the Wall Street Journal comes as little surprise. U.S. spies are apparently withholding sensitive intelligence from Trump for a few reasons, which include his “contentious words about the intelligence community,” but there’s an even bigger explanation than a beef.
The Wall Street Journal spoke with some intelligence officials who are familiar with the mutual distrust between the president and the community. Of course, this backs up the strained relationship that has developed as more information continues to pour forward about the Trump administration’s ties with Russia. Naturally, U.S. spies fear that any sensitive information could land in the wrong hands, so they’re keeping that sh*t tight:
U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from President Donald Trump because they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. In some of these cases of withheld information, officials have decided not to show Mr. Trump the sources and methods that the intelligence agencies use to collect information, the current and former officials said. Those sources and methods could include, for instance, the means that an agency uses to spy on a foreign government.
Trump doesn’t need that intelligence mumbo jumbo anyway. He has tweets to fire off.
Isn’t that the truth.
I can’t say that I blame them. Our president is a hot mess. Smh. but hey its barely been a month since he has been in office and he has already started it off with a bang.