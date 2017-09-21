Getty Image

Ex-CIA spy Valerie Plame, who’s currently trying to crowdfund money to buy part of Twitter, has been dragged for retweeting an article that blames Jews for “driving America’s wars.” That was bad enough, but folks have also dug up another reshared article from the same source that was also anti-Semitic in tone. Here’s what happened to set off today’s controversy.

America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars https://t.co/oUH7b0QPMt — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. https://t.co/m5oGgKPo2a — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

2) Just FYI, I am of Jewish decent. I am not in favor of war with Iran, or getting out of the Iran nuclear treaty. There are simply https://t.co/AR3Jsl1yml — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Plame, who has a Jewish grandfather, tends to tweet about politics and her legacy after being outed as a CIA spy. Once and a while, she’ll share an article on, say, building resilience in mid-life or books to read if you enjoy the works of Stephanie Meyer. But Buzzfeed has discovered at least one other instance when Plame has retweeted an article from the same site that published “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars,” Unz.com, which does have a reputation for occasionally publishing works that blame Jews for various ills.

The Anti-Defamation League notes of the site’s founder that while Ron Unz “does not appear to be an anti-Semite, he provides support to extreme anti-Israel ideologues and his writings resonate with and are regularly cited by anti-Semites.” Perhaps the same could be said of Plame, who claimed her Jewish heritage as proof that she is not anti-Semitic.