Van Jones Said What A Lot Of People Were Thinking

Van Jones Decries The ‘Data Dummies’ Who Predicted Trump’s Loss: A 5 Percent Chance Is ‘Still A Chance’

Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.17.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

During CNN’s marathon election night coverage, former advisor to President Barack Obama and political commentator Van Jones caught the nation’s attention. Twice. First, he gave voice to the evident concerns of a surprised country whose inhabitants (nearly 3 million more than those who voted for Donald Trump, in fact) weren’t sure what the next four years would entail. Then he squared off with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who bullied Jones into submission live on the air but never got a rise out of his fellow panelist. Now it seems the host of The Messy Truth is taking a page from Michael Moore’s book and calling out everyone who doubted Trump’s potential.

As you may recall, the documentary filmmaker predicted Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton rather accurately back in July. While Jones’ interview with Conan O’Brien on Monday was posted to YouTube with “foresaw” in the title, however, the CNN commentator wouldn’t necessarily say he too predicted Trump’s victory. Though he didn’t have too many kind words for all the “data dummies” and others like them who followed the polling data available with deviation:

“There are these people, now I just call them data dummies, who all they can look at in politics is the data and the polls and the numbers and all that sort of stuff. My life is a focus group… I started noticing stuff. For instance, if you get on stage even now and you say ‘Barack Obama,’ people go nuts. If you get on stage and you say ‘Donald Trump,’ people go nuts — usually the other way. But I would say Hillary Clinton’s name, and there would be crickets. And I said something’s wrong, something’s off.”

Jones’ anecdotal examples notwithstanding, he made a rather good point about the downside of only crunching the numbers when O’Brien brought up several predictions made about Clinton’s chances of winning ahead of the election. “First of all, five percent chance is still a chance. Shouldn’t you take it seriously? And people were like, ‘It’s only a five percent chance.’ If there’s a five percent chance of an asteroid destroying the earth, you might want to get busy.”

“I saw people working harder to stop Mitt Romney and John McCain,” he added, “than I saw them working to stop Trump.”

TAGSCONANdonald trumpelection 2016hillary clintonVan Jones
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP