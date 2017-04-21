How Exactly Is Mexico Going To Pay For The Wall?

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Trolls Trump For Backtracking On His Own ‘First 100 Days’ Standard

04.21.17 1 hour ago

With a little more than a week until the end of his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump appears to be lowering expectations about what his administration has accomplished in that time while at the same time attacking the media for holding him to a “ridiculous standard.”

Trump’s early presidency has accomplished some of its goals, including nominating and swearing in Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and exiting the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but has failed in several other endeavors such as repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and an immigration ban that was struck down in federal court.

Not one to miss an opportunity to roast Trump, former Mexican president Vicente Fox was quick to respond to Trump on Twitter and say that it was Trump’s own fault for hyping up his plans for his first 100 days in office. While doing so, Fox showed a screengrab of Trump’s “Contract with the American Voter,” which promised sweeping changes (many so far unmet) at the start of his presidency.

Fox has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the middle of the 2016 campaign, often chastising Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico. Much like that wall, Trump’s labeling of China as a currency manipulator, and his avoidance of White House transparency, it appears the President is backtracking on yet another campaign promise.

