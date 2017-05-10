Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Vladimir Putin Claims Comey’s Firing Won’t Affect US-Russia Relations While Decked Out In Hockey Gear

#Twitter
05.10.17 2 hours ago

The firing of FBI Director James Comey by Donald Trump has been the top news story since Tuesday night, especially since the ousted official previously confirmed the agency was investigating alleged links between the president’s campaign and Russia. Whether or not this investigation (or the Senate’s own review of possible collusion) has anything to do with Comey’s termination remains to be seen. Even so, the lack of concrete evidence hasn’t prevented calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed. Nor has it prevented reporters from broaching the subject with Russian officials.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joked about the matter when asked about Comey at a press conference with State Secretary Rex Tillerson. Yet his sarcasm paled in comparison to his boss’s response, which Vladimir Putin gave while decked out in hockey gear before a game in Moscow. When CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer asked the Russian president if Comey’s removal would affect U.S.-Russia relations, he claimed via a translator, “There will be no effect.”

“Your question looks very funny for me. Don’t be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that,” he continued. “President Trump is acting in accordance with his competence, in accordance with his law and Constitution. And what about us? Why we? You see, I am going to play hockey with the hockey fans. And I invite you to do the same”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpFBIHOCKEYinternet reactionsjames comeyRUSSIATwitterVLADIMIR PUTIN

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 3 hours ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 7 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP