Getty Image

Between Hillary Clinton’s videotaped fall and concerns over what Donald Trump’s speaking style suggested about his mental state, the health of the 2016 presidential election’s elderly candidates was a constant source of debate. And considering the rumors swirling around a possible 2020 run for Vice President Joe Biden, and the relatively high age of many high-ranking members of Congress, this issue won’t be dissipating anytime soon. That’s because, according to a new report in the Boston Globe‘s health-centric website Stat News, their primary Washington D.C. pharmacy is filling out some troubling prescriptions.

All U.S. senators and representatives can, instead of venturing out to their neighborhood CVS, pick up whatever medication they need for a whopping annual fee of $600 from the “secretive” Office of the Attending Physician in Capitol Hill. All of the drugs come from Grubb’s, the oldest pharmacy in the D.C. community, and according to owner Mike Kim, some of the prescriptions he has been asked to fill are rather alarming:

“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s. “It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.'”

Obviously, Kim doesn’t name any names in the piece. The pharmacist-turned-Grubb’s owner doesn’t even allude to who among his powerful clientele might be receiving treatments for diabetes, Alzheimer’s or worse. Yet considering the sheer number of posts titled “Does Donald Trump Have Alzheimer’s?” it’s a sure bet Alex Jones and his ilk are about to inject a whole new batch of conspiracy theories into their daily deluge.

(Via Stat News)