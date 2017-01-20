Protests Turned Violent In Washington D.C. As Donald Trump Assumed The Presidency

01.20.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The inauguration of Donald Trump has sparked celebrations for some across the country, but it is also marked by several protests against the new president and his incoming administration. Michael Moore led a large protest in New York City the night before the inauguration and a protest in Los Angeles led to the arrest of over 200 according to KTLA, but all eyes were on D.C. for the day of the event.

A few different protests were planned within the city, including Trump420 In Dupont Circle, DisruptJ20 in McPhereson Square, and Inaugurate the Resistance along the planned inuagural parade route. Police were out in full force on the streets of the nation’s capital while attempting to keep protestors away from disrupting the main event, using tear gas, mace. and flash bangs on crowds of people. In response, many protestors responded by throwing pieces of concrete and bottles at police and smashing windows of businesses in the area including McDonald’s, Bank of America, and Starbucks. Two D.C. police officers and another individual were taken to the hospital for “undetermined injuries” according to CNN.

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONPROTESTS

