Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While SNL took a little criticism for their comments on Louis C.K. during last week’s show, this week’s Thanksgiving-themed episode shifted its weights a bit while covering Senator Al Franken, a former SNL alumnus and the latest to be caught in a high profile sexual misconduct scandal. While Franken has found plenty of defenders online and in Hollywood, like Bill Maher and Chelsea Handler, Colin Jost and Michael Che were not kind to the formal cast member with their opening to Weekend Update.

Much like the rest of this season, their opening segment had teeth that we haven’t seen in past seasons. Jost had only slightly glanced over the Louis C.K. allegation last week, but stopped to cover a full range of opinions related to the allegations against Franken: