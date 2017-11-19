‘Weekend Update’ Showed No Hesitation While Discussing The Sexual Allegations Against ‘SNL’ Alum Al Franken

#SNL
11.19.17

While SNL took a little criticism for their comments on Louis C.K. during last week’s show, this week’s Thanksgiving-themed episode shifted its weights a bit while covering Senator Al Franken, a former SNL alumnus and the latest to be caught in a high profile sexual misconduct scandal. While Franken has found plenty of defenders online and in Hollywood, like Bill Maher and Chelsea Handler, Colin Jost and Michael Che were not kind to the formal cast member with their opening to Weekend Update.

Much like the rest of this season, their opening segment had teeth that we haven’t seen in past seasons. Jost had only slightly glanced over the Louis C.K. allegation last week, but stopped to cover a full range of opinions related to the allegations against Franken:

Senator Al Franken is being accused of sexual misconduct on a 2006 U.S.O. tour by Leeann Tweeden, who posted this photo of Franken apparently groping her breasts while she was asleep. Now, I know this photo looks bad, but remember, it also is bad. And sure, this was taken before Franken ran for public office, but it was also taken after he was a sophomore in high school. It’s pretty hard to be like, ‘Oh, come on, he didn’t know any better. He was only 55.’ Tweeden is also claiming that Franken forced her to kiss him as part of a rehearsal for a comedy sketch they were performing for the troops. Come on, man — didn’t the troops in Afghanistan have it hard enough without having to sit through sketch comedy? I mean, people can barely stay up to watch sketches after “Weekend Update.”

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSAL FRANKENcolin jostJANE CURTINmichael cheSNLWEEKEND UPDATE

