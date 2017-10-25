Getty Image

Actress Dominique Huett filed a $5 million negligence complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, alleging that key people in the Weinstein Company were aware of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment, according to Deadline. Huett is among the dozens of women who have come forward, accusing Weinstein of using his influence and power in Hollywood to coerce women into sexual acts.

Part of the negligence complaint, the first civil suit that has come from the Weinstein fallout, reads as follows:

“Prior to the incident involving Plaintiff, Defendant TWC’s executives, officers, and employees had actual knowledge of Weinstein’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct with women. In particular, Defendant was aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him. This knowledge was possessed by Defendant’s Board of Directors including, upon information and belief, Bob Weinstein.”

According to Huett, the former Blue Blood actress was asked to visit Weinstein in his hotel room, where he allegedly asked her for a massage and then requested to perform oral sex on her. After telling Weinstein “no” several times, she eventually agreed to his advances, after which she was given contact information for an Executive Producer.

Deadline spoke to Jeff Herman, Huett’s lead lawyer, who explained that they have not contacted the LAPD. Herman further detailed the suit:

“Whether it is a criminal case is not for me to say; we are saying that the company knew he was doing this to women. What [Huett] wants to do is take on Hollywood, force a change of its attitude towards women.”

(Via Deadline)